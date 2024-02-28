Georgiev stopped 33 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Georgiev allowed a goal to Logan Stankoven one minute into the game. After that, Georgiev shut the door, bouncing back from his 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday with one of his best efforts in 2024. The 28-year-old netminder improved to 31-14-3 with a 2.88 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 49 appearances this season. Georgiev's handled a heavy workload, but he hasn't started more than three games in a row since the All-Star break. If that's to be true again, Justus Annunen should be due for a start either Thursday versus the Blackhawks or Saturday against the Predators.