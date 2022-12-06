Georgiev surrendered four goals on 33 shots in a 5-3 loss to Philadelphia on Monday.

Two of the four goals Georgiev surrendered were scored while the Flyers had the man advantage. Travis Konecny put Philadelphia up 5-3 with an empty netter at 19:00 of the third period. Georgiev has allowed at least four goals in each of his last three starts, leaving him with an 11-4-1 record, 2.74 GAA and .918 save percentage in 16 games this season.