Georgiev allowed four goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kings. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.
After an easy shutout over the Sharks on Tuesday, Georgiev ended up back on the losing side of the ledger for the third time in four games. The 27-year-old had trouble when Anze Kopitar's line was on the ice -- the Kings' center distributed three assists. Georgiev is now at 27-14-5 with a 2.64 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 46 outings. The Avalanche end their current homestand Saturday versus the Coyotes.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Set to face Kings•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Easy work in shutout win•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Facing Sharks•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Can't hang Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Guarding crease Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Pulled after five get past•