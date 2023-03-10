Georgiev allowed four goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kings. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

After an easy shutout over the Sharks on Tuesday, Georgiev ended up back on the losing side of the ledger for the third time in four games. The 27-year-old had trouble when Anze Kopitar's line was on the ice -- the Kings' center distributed three assists. Georgiev is now at 27-14-5 with a 2.64 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 46 outings. The Avalanche end their current homestand Saturday versus the Coyotes.