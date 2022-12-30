Georgiev allowed four goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

Georgiev has started seven straight games, and it appears not even the holiday break was enough of a rest for him. He's allowed nine goals over his last two outings. The poor result Thursday dropped him to 15-7-3 with a 2.53 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 25 starts this season. With Pavel Francouz (lower body) potentially out long-term, it's a long drop-off in talent between Georgiev and Jonas Johansson. That likely means Georgiev will have to play through his slump. A tough matchup versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday looms on the horizon.