Georgiev surrendered four goals on 43 shots during a 5-4 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

Georgiev, who was staked a three-goal advantage midway through the second period, could not sustain the lead, surrendering four unanswered goals Saturday. Georgiev (4-1-1) sparked the Avalanche's second goal by executing what could be described as an early save-of-the-year candidate. Stretched out on the ice and his legs in full splits covering the posts, Georgiev denied at least two rebound attempts. The scramble in front of the net left Mikko Rantanen open down the ice to receive a quick transition pass and score off a breakaway.