Georgiev suffered an upper-body injury and will miss Friday's home game versus Washington.

Georgiev got off to a very slow start this season, but he was starting to get hot as he had won his last three games in a row. Georgiev is 4-5-0 with a 3.56 GAA and an .863 save percentage in 10 appearances this season. Justus Annunen will get the start versus Washington, with Trent Minor -- who was recalled from the AHL on Friday -- as his backup. Consider Georgiev day-to-day at this time.