Georgiev gave up four goals on 33 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Stars in Game 4. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Georgiev kept the Avalanche in the game for longer than they should have been, as the Stars put him under siege in the first period but came away with just one goal. They added two more in the second, and the Avalanche's offense once again failed to give Georgiev much to work with. He's allowed 13 goals over four games in the second round, going 1-3 with an .879 save percentage. Head coach Jared Bednar is likely to ride with Georgiev, who will be tasked with keeping the Avalanche's season going in elimination games, starting with Wednesday's Game 5.