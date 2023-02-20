Georgiev stopped 35 of 40 shots to pick up the win in Sunday's 6-5 overtime victory over Edmonton.
The Avalanche didn't play well in front of Georgiev, allowing free-roaming Oilers to get off uncontested shots on the goalie. Midway through the second period, Colorado was down, 3-0, but the offense made up for defensive misgivings and stole a win for Georgiev, who has two straight victories. The Avs are off until Friday when they play at Winnipeg.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Starting Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Leads Avalanche to victory•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Takes shootout loss•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: First off Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Busy man in win•