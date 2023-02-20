Georgiev stopped 35 of 40 shots to pick up the win in Sunday's 6-5 overtime victory over Edmonton.

The Avalanche didn't play well in front of Georgiev, allowing free-roaming Oilers to get off uncontested shots on the goalie. Midway through the second period, Colorado was down, 3-0, but the offense made up for defensive misgivings and stole a win for Georgiev, who has two straight victories. The Avs are off until Friday when they play at Winnipeg.