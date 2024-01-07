Georgiev stopped 12 of 15 shots after replacing Ivan Prosvetov midway through the second period to take the loss Saturday as the Avalanche fell 8-4 to the Panthers.

Neither Colorado goalie had much luck slowing down the Florida offense. Georgiev was supposed to be getting his first game off since Dec. 16, and the regulation loss snapped a 6-0-1 streak for the Avs' starting netminder. His heavy workload may be wearing him down, however, as over his last three outings Georgiev has given up 11 goals on only 69 shots.