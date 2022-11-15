Georgiev gave up three goals on 39 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Georgiev put in a solid effort, but the Blues' goals came in a span of 6:24 of game time late in the second period and early in the third. That was enough to stick him with just his second regulation loss in 10 outings this season. He's now 7-2-1 with a 2.70 GAA and a .924 save percentage as the Avalanche's primary goalie. Their next game is Thursday in Carolina to begin a three-game road trip.