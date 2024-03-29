Georgiev stopped 23 of 25 Rangers shots en route to a 3-2 shootout loss.
Georgiev hasn't taken a regulation loss in his last seven starts. During that run, he has a .924 save percentage. Not every game has been a work of art, but, overall, he's played well as the Avs get ready for the postseason.
