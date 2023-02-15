Georgiev allowed three goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Georgiev tasted defeat for just the second time in his last seven outings. The 27-year-old put in a solid effort, but he let a couple of leads slip away and gave up the only shootout tally to Steven Stamkos. Georgiev is now at 21-12-4 with a 2.68 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 37 contests. After the game, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reported head coach Jared Bednar was leaning towards starting Georgiev again Wednesday on the road in Minnesota. With Pavel Francouz (lower body) out of action, Georgiev will likely see a heavier workload, though the Avalanche's schedule is heavy on back-to-back sets for the rest of the month. Jonas Johansson will likely be called on for at least one start during his time with the big club, but Bednar clearly wants his top netminder to play more with the Avalanche in a battle for playoff positioning.