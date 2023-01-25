Georgiev will guard the home goal Tuesday versus the Capitals, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Georgiev has allowed just two goals over his last two starts, winning both of them. He'll look to keep things rolling against a Capitals team that will be missing T.J. Oshie (personal) and Nicklas Backstrom (illness), though Alex Ovechkin (lower body) is likely to play.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Cruises to win•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Expected to face Canucks•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Makes 34 saves to beat Flames•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Gives up five goals in loss•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Tending twine Tuesday•