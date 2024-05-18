Share Video

Georgiev will get the starting nod for Game 6 at home against the Stars on Friday.

Georgiev wasn't very sharp in Game 5 but still managed to earn a win despite allowing three goals on 26 shots. He's registered an unsightly .880 save percentage through five games this series. Georgiev owns a 3.09 GAA and an .886 save percentage in 10 postseason appearances.

