Georgiev will guard the road goal Monday in Game 4 against Seattle, Jesse Montano of DNVR Sports reports.

Georgiev is coming off a 25-save effort in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Kraken. He has a 2-1 record this postseason despite allowing nine goals on 88 shots. Seattle ranks 15th in the league during the opening round of the playoffs with 29.3 shots per game.