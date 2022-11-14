Georgiev will patrol the home crease Monday against St. Louis, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Georgiev has won his past three outings, stopping 99 of 106 shots. He has a 7-1-1 record this season with a 2.66 GAA and a .924 save percentage. St. Louis has won two straight contests following an eight-game losing streak.
