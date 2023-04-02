Georgiev will patrol the home crease Saturday versus the Stars, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Georgiev has seven wins over his last nine games, posting a 2.10 GAA and a .920 save percentage over that span. He'll be in net for a critical Central Division showdown with the Stars, one of the teams the Avalanche are battling for playoff positioning.
