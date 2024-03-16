Georgiev will patrol the visiting crease versus Edmonton on Saturday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Georgiev will be going after his fourth straight win. Georgiev could surpass his career high in wins this season, as he already has 34 with a month remaining in the season. Georgiev had 40 in 2022-23, and he should get 11 of the Avalanche's last 15 starts. Georgiev has a 2.85 GAA and a .901 save percentage. The Oilers will be a formidable foe for Georgiev, as they are sixth in the NHL in scoring with 229 goals.