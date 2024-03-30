Georgiev will patrol the home crease Saturday against Nashville, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Georgiev is coming off a 23-save effort in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers. He has a 37-15-4 record this season with a 2.80 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 57 games played. The Predators sit 12th in the league this campaign with 3.26 goals per contest.