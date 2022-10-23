Georgiev will be stationed between the pipes in Vegas on Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Georgiev fell to the Jets in overtime in his last outing. He coughed up four goals on 28 shots during the Oct. 19 loss. Prior to that, he began his Avalanche career 2-0-0 while stopping 51 of 56 shots. Pavel Francouz has been tagged with eight goals in two starts, so Georgiev's No. 1 goaltender status isn't in much jeopardy.