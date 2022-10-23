Georgiev will be stationed between the pipes in Vegas on Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Georgiev fell to the Jets in overtime in his last outing. He coughed up four goals on 28 shots during the Oct. 19 loss. Prior to that, he began his Avalanche career 2-0-0 while stopping 51 of 56 shots. Pavel Francouz has been tagged with eight goals in two starts, so Georgiev's No. 1 goaltender status isn't in much jeopardy.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Fails to ground Jets•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Gets starting nod•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Defeats Wild•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Set to start Monday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Cruises to win in Avs debut•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Facing Chicago•