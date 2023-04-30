Georgiev will patrol the home crease Sunday in Game 7 against Seattle, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Georgiev is coming off a 22-save performance in Friday's 4-1 win over the Kraken. He has a 3-3 record this postseason, allowing 16 goals on 183 shots. Seattle sits 13th in the playoffs this year with 30.5 shots per game.
