Georgiev will guard the home goal versus the Panthers on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Georgiev ended a five-game losing streak in his last start, a 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers on Saturday. He's allowed three or more goals in five of his last eight outings. The Panthers have struggled to a 4-6-0 record over their last 10 games, so Georgiev may have a chance to build some momentum for himself.
