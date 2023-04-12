Georgiev will protect the home goal Tuesday versus the Oilers, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Georgiev is going for his fifth straight win, having allowed just 10 goals over his last four games. He'll face a tough test against the league's top offense Tuesday, but Georgiev's .918 save percentage this season makes him one of the most prepared goalies to meet that challenge.
