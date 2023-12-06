Georgiev will protect the home goal versus the Ducks on Tuesday.

Georgiev took a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Sunday, allowing three goals on 37 shots. The 27-year-old continues to post pedestrian numbers with a 2.87 GAA and a .900 save percentage over his last 10 games despite a 6-3-1 record in that span. The Ducks beat the Avalanche on Saturday, but Ivan Prosvetov started that contest.