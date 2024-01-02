Georgiev will patrol the home crease Tuesday versus the Islanders, per Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.

Georigev has gone 3-0-1 in his past four outings, surrendering just one goal against in each of his victories. In 30 games this season, he has posted a 19-9-2 record with one shutout, a 2.86 GAA and an .899 save percentage. The Islanders sit 20th in the league this campaign with 3.03 goals per contest.