Georgiev will patrol the home crease Tuesday versus Vancouver, according to Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Georgiev has stopped 51 of 57 shots en route to winning his past two outings. He has a 29-13-3 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.94 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 46 appearances. The Canucks rank second in the league this campaign with 3.72 goals per contest.