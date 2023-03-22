Georgiev will guard the home goal Wednesday versus Pittsburgh, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Georgiev has won five straight games, including a 28-save shutout Monday versus the Blackhawks. The 27-year-old will face a Penguins team that is struggling to get results. Given the differing directions of both teams, Georgiev is a strong fantasy play for Wednesday's light schedule.