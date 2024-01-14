Georgiev made 26 saves Saturday in a 5-3 win over Toronto.

Georgiev went down 3-0 fast - Toronto looked like they were cruising by the 15:04 mark of the first after Tie Domi, Morgan Rielly and Timothy Liljegren all scored. But the Avs stymied the Leafs big four (Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares), and they were all held without a point. Georgiev has won three straight games, and they've been against highly competitive teams in Toronto, Las Vegas and Boston. His counting stats have been middling this year, but he knows how to win.