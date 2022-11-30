Georgiev saved 18 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to Winnipeg.
Georgiev had his three-game winning streak come to an end. He had surrendered just three goals over that span. Even after this loss, he still has a great 10-3-1 record, 2.48 GAA and .926 save percentage in 14 contests.
