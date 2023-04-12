Georgiev stopped 38 of 40 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Georgiev met the challenge in regulation, but a Bowen Byram hooking penalty in the extra session was too much for the Avalanche to overcome. The defeat was Georgiev's first in five appearances in April, and he's allowed just 12 goals on 163 shots in that span. For the season, the 27-year-old netminder is at 38-16-6 with a 2.53 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 60 appearances. The Avalanche's last two games are in a back-to-back -- they host Winnipeg on Thursday before making up a game in Nashville on Friday.