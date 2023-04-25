Georgiev stopped 40 of 43 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Georgiev had little time to get into the action before faced with a 2-0 deficit just over halfway through the first period. The Avalanche clawed back in the second, but Jordan Eberle cashed in on a rebound look three minutes into overtime to give the Kraken the win. Prior to Monday, Georgiev hadn't faced more than 30 shots in a single postseason contest this spring. He's given up 12 goals on 131 shots over four outings, good for a .908 save percentage. He'll look to get back in the win column in Wednesday's pivotal Game 5.