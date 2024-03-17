Georgiev stopped 32 of 34 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Georgiev let in both goals during the third period, but Artturi Lehkonen's last-second tally in overtime gave the Avalanche a win. This was Georgiev's fourth straight victory, and he's allowed just eight goals in that span. For the season, he's at 35-15-3 with a 2.83 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 54 outings. The Avalanche wrap up their four-game road trip in St. Louis on Tuesday.