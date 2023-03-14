Georgiev stopped 15 of 19 shots in an 8-4 win over Montreal on Monday.

Georgiev certainly didn't have an ideal game, but he got more than enough offensive support to record the win. He has a 29-14-5 record, 2.63 GAA and .917 save percentage in 48 contests in 2022-23. Georgiev has won three of his last four starts, but he's also allowed 10 goals on 82 shots in that span.