Georgiev stopped 28 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Georgiev logged his fourth straight win, limiting the damage to a Tyler Toffoli power-play goal from the thinnest of angles at the goal line. During the winning streak, Georgiev has given up 10 goals -- he's been sharp as the Avalanche weather the absence of regular backup Pavel Francouz (lower body). For the season, Georgiev improved to 25-12-4 with a 2.63 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 41 outings. The Avalanche are set for a tough home matchup with the Golden Knights on Monday.