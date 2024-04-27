Georgiev stopped 22 of 24 shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Georgiev appears to have gotten himself back on track, allowing just four goals on 54 shots over the past two games, both being Avalanche wins. He had a rough second period Friday, but the Avalanche's offense took over in the third. Now that he has consecutive wins for the first time in over a month, there should be less chatter of head coach Jared Bednar switching away from Georgiev going forward. Game 4 is Sunday in Colorado.