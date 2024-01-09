Georgiev stopped 23 of 26 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.

Georgiev has won his last five starts -- his lone loss in his last six outings came in relief of Ivan Prosvetov on Saturday versus Florida. The 27-year-old Georgiev is still giving up more goals than fantasy managers would like, but he's at least offsetting his poor ratios with wins. For the season, he's at 22-9-2 with a 2.97 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 34 appearances. The Avalanche have another tough home matchup Wednesday against the Golden Knights before setting out on a five-game road trip back east.