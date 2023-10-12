Georgiev stopped 34 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Georgiev faltered a bit in the second period as the Kings got as close at 3-2, but he was able to see it out. The 27-year-old netminder got plenty of help from his offense Wednesday, and he should continue to benefit from playing behind a strong team. Georgiev won 40 of his 62 games last season while managing a 2.53 GAA and a .918 save percentage in his first year as a full-time starter. With Pavel Francouz (groin) out indefinitely, Ivan Prosvetov and Justus Annunen are the backup options for the Avalanche, so it's expected Georgiev will again see significant playing time.