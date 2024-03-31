Georgiev allowed four goals on 13 shots Saturday before being pulled early in the seond period.

Georgiev was off his game Saturday. He took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty before being pulled just 57 seconds into the second period. Juuse Saros and Georgiev have been the busiest netminders in the NHL this season, and the Avs need him to rest a bit in advance of the postseason. Beware his schedule.