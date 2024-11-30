Georgiev stopped 19 of 23 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Stars. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Georgiev got the nod for the first half of a back-to-back, but he struggled by allowing two goals in each of the first two periods. The Avalanche nearly pulled off a comeback in the third, but they fell short. Georgiev is now down to 7-6-0 with a 3.33 GAA and an .872 save percentage. He's had poor outings in three of his last four appearances, so there may be some concerns about his performance again. Justus Annunen is tentatively projected to start Saturday at home versus the Oilers before the Avalanche set out on a five-game road trip to begin December.