Georgiev stopped 23 of 27 shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Carolina's offense is arguably the best the Avalanche have seen in this young season, so it's not a total surprise Georgiev was tested. Colorado fell behind 3-2 midway through the second period, then rallied for four goals in a span of 7:14 to take a commanding lead into the intermission. Georgiev handled things the rest of the way, earning his fifth straight win to open the season. He's allowed just eight goals on 140 shots, good for a .943 save percentage. The Avalanche begin a three-game road trip Tuesday versus the low-scoring Islanders, making Georgiev a strong fantasy play if he starts that contest.