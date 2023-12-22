Georgiev stopped 41 of 45 shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Senators.

Georgiev wasn't able to steady his own performance, but Nathan MacKinnon scored four goals and Mikko Rantanen added two more to lift the Avalanche to the win. Georgiev has allowed three or more goals in five of his seven outings in December. The 27-year-old goalie is now at a 16-8-1 record with a 3.01 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 26 appearances. The Avalanche face another solid offense when they host the Coyotes on Saturday.