Georgiev stopped 25 of 29 shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Kraken in Game 3.

It wasn't a picture-perfect effort, but plenty of support allowed Georgiev to pick up his second straight win. The 27-year-old has yielded nine goals on 78 shots through three games as the Kraken's offense has been tough to quiet, but as long as the Avalanche keep piling up goals, there's little reason to worry. Georgiev will look to guide them to a Game 4 win on Monday to put Colorado a game away from advancing.