Georgiev made 33 saves during a 4-0 loss to the visiting Bruins on Wednesday.

Backing an injury-riddled squad, Georgiev surrendered two goals in the second and third periods Wednesday, marking his fourth straight start in which he's allowed at least four tallies. Georgiev (11-5-1) has earned one win in four starts as the Avalanche have dropped four of five with several regulars sidelined.