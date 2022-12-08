Georgiev made 33 saves during a 4-0 loss to the visiting Bruins on Wednesday.
Backing an injury-riddled squad, Georgiev surrendered two goals in the second and third periods Wednesday, marking his fourth straight start in which he's allowed at least four tallies. Georgiev (11-5-1) has earned one win in four starts as the Avalanche have dropped four of five with several regulars sidelined.
