Georgiev stopped 27 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken in Game 1.

Georgiev hadn't lost in regulation over his last seven games in the regular season. He's up to 11 straight contests without allowing more than three goals, but he didn't get much support Tuesday, as the Kraken's defense held on to stymie the Avalanche. Georgiev was excellent with a 40-16-6 record, a 2.53 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 62 games this season, but it appears the Kraken could be more of a challenge for the defending champions than initially expected.