Georgiev stopped 26 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken in Game 5.

The Avalanche's defense was a bit sharper than in Game 4, but the result was the same. Georgiev gave up a pair of goals in a span of 3:24 in the second period and surrendered another in the third, with the Kraken then holding on to win. Georgiev is now 2-3 with a 3.03 GAA and a .906 save percentage in five playoff contests. He'll look to keep the Avalanche from getting eliminated in Friday's Game 6 in Seattle.