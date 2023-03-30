Georgiev gave up three goals on 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

This was Georgiev's second loss in his last six outings. The 27-year-old gave up a pair of goals in the first period and a shorthanded tally to Frederick Gaudreau in the second, which stood as the game-winner. Georgiev is down to 34-16-5 with a 2.55 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 55 appearances. He'll likely get a chance to bounce back in another tough Central Division showdown versus the Stars on Saturday.