Burakovsky generated an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Burakovsky found Cale Makar, whose shot was tipped in by Matt Calvert late in the third period. Burakovsky now has four assists in his last five games despite not skating more than 15 minutes per game in that span. For the year, the winger is up to 28 points and 78 shots on goal through 42 contests.