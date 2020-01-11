Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Adds another helper
Burakovsky generated an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Burakovsky found Cale Makar, whose shot was tipped in by Matt Calvert late in the third period. Burakovsky now has four assists in his last five games despite not skating more than 15 minutes per game in that span. For the year, the winger is up to 28 points and 78 shots on goal through 42 contests.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Pair of tallies in loss•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Helps out on power play•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: On pace for career highs•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Notches 13th goal•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Churns out assist•
-
Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Back in action Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.