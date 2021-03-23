Burakovsky picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.
Burakovsky set up Nazem Kadri's second-period tally to give the Avalanche a 3-0 lead. Through 12 games in March, Burakovsky has three goals and six assists. He's been reasonably productive in a middle-six role this year with 20 points, 53 shots and a plus-5 rating in 27 appearances.
