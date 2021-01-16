Burakovsky scored a goal and offered an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 8-0 win over the Blues.

Burakovsky got loose on a pass from goalie Philipp Grubauer to net the Avalanche's second goal of the contest. The 25-year-old Burakovsky added the secondary helper on Devon Toews' tally in the third period. After starting the year on the top line, Burakovsky returned to his familiar role on Nazem Kadri's right wing, which seemed to do wonders for the team as a whole in their explosive win. With three power-play points through two contests, Burakovsky's off to a fine start to 2020-21.