Burakovsky scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Ducks.

Burakovsky scored just 1:01 into the game, but that was just the beginning of a chaotic contest. He later assisted on Nazem Kadri's equalizer in the second period, which made it a 4-4 game. Burakovsky has seven goals, 19 points, 48 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 24 outings. He's a solid scoring-only winger in fantasy.